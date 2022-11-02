Who's Playing
Washington @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Washington 3-4; Philadelphia 4-4
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington will be looking to get back in the win column.
Philadelphia is hoping for another win. They beat Washington 118-111 on Monday. The score was all tied up at the break 52-52, but Philadelphia was the better team in the second half. Their point guard James Harden did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and 17 dimes in addition to seven boards.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The 76ers' victory brought them up to 4-4 while the Wizards' defeat pulled them down to 3-4. Philadelphia is 2-1 after wins this season, and Washington is 1-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The 76ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Philadelphia have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Washington.
