The 76ers took care of business in Games 1 and 2 against the Wizards in Philadelphia, and now the series shifts to D.C. for Games 3 and 4. The Wizards have to hope that their home crowd provides them with a big boost because so far the Sixers have controlled the series. They took Game 1 125-118, and then won Game 2 in convincing fashion, 120-95.

Philadelphia has benefitted from big-time performances from all three of their stars -- Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons -- while the Wizards have largely been a one-man show with Bradley Beal providing a huge chunk of their output on the offensive end. Beal is averaging 33 points per game in the series, while the next-highest scoring Wizards player, Russell Westbrook, is averaging just 13 points. Philadelphia's defense has done an excellent job of making things difficult on Washington, but the Wizards will need to find some ancillary scoring, or this series might not make it back to Philadelphia.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 3 between the Sixers and the Wizards.

(1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Washington Wizards

Date: Saturday, May 29 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 29 | 7 p.m. ET Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. TV: ESPN | Live stream: FuboTV

ESPN | FuboTV Odds: WAS +205; PHI -245 | O/U: 227.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

76ers: Things have gone pretty swimmingly for the Sixers in this series so far. They won both of their first two home games, and they didn't even have to play their starters in the fourth quarter of Game 2 to get the job done. Tobias Harris has looked very good, Ben Simmons was in attack mode in Game 2, Joel Embiid has been Joel Embiid and the role players have been knocking down shots. The Wizards just simply don't appear to have the size or depth to truly compete with the Sixers as currently constructed. Now, the Sixers just need to keep their focus on the task at hand, and not get ahead of themselves. As tempting as it might be to look forward to a potential matchup with the Nets or Bucks, Philadelphia can't afford to do that. As long as they remain focused and continue to play as they did in the first two games, they should be able to end the series in short order.

Wizards: For Washington, Russell Westbrook's health is now a major concern. Westbrook left Game 2 in the second half after rolling his ankle and he didn't return to action. He didn't practice on Friday, and he's being listed as questionable for Game 3. Even with Westbrook out on the floor, the Wizards have struggled to produce on the offensive end, and that will become exponentially harder for them if Westbrook is sidelined. Even if he ends up playing, it's fair to wonder just how healthy he'll be. The Wizards are already in a hole, and the injury to Westbrook only figures to make it more difficult for them to climb out.

Prediction

The Sixers have looked like the better team through two games, and now the Wizards also have an injury to Westbrook to deal with. Philadelphia has the momentum, and they have the best player in the series in Embiid, who has been excellent even though he hasn't to put up monster numbers for Philadelphia to go up 2-0. The Sixers dominated the second game, and there's no reason to expect different in the third game. Pick: 76ers -6