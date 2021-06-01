The 76ers were unable to complete the series sweep over the Wizards on Monday as Washington pulled out a 122-114 win in Game 4 to extend the series. In addition to losing the game, the Sixers also lost All-Star center Joel Embiid, who played just 11 total minutes after exiting late in the first quarter with right knee soreness. Embiid underwent an MRI on Tuesday, and is considered doubtful for Game 5 on Wednesday night. Obviously if he's unable to go, the task of closing out the series will become tougher for Philadelphia.

The Sixers aren't the only ones dealing with an injury issue stemming from Game 4. The Wizards also lost Davis Bertans for 4-6 weeks with a calf strain. Unless the Wizards go on a miracle run, his postseason is all but over. Both teams will look to overcome their injury issues in Game 5; the Sixers will be eager to close out the series in front of their home fans, while the Wizards will be fighting to extend their season.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between the 76ers and Wizards.

(1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Washington Wizards

Date: Wednesday, June 2 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 2 | 7 p.m. ET Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. TV: NBATV | Live stream: fubo TV

NBATV | fubo TV Odds: WAS +230; PHI -270 | O/U: 229.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

76ers: Things couldn't have gone much more poorly than they did for Philadelphia in Game 4. Not only did the Sixers lose the game, but now their best player is dealing with an injury issue. The Sixers are talented and deep enough that they should be able to close out the series against Washington without Embiid, especially given the fact they already have a 3-1 advantage. Moving forward, though, they'll certainly need Embiid to be healthy if they're going to make any sort of a real run beyond the first round. As such, Embiid's health is currently the Sixers' central storyline. If he doesn't play on Wednesday night, the Sixers will need Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons to step up in his absence.

Wizards: In Game 5, Washington will have to try to ride some of the momentum that it established in Game 4 when it was able to take advantage of Embiid's absence and attack the rim more than it did during the first three games of the series. If Embiid is out for Game 5, the Wizards will have another excellent opportunity to pull out another win and extend the series again. If the Wizards are going to push the series to a sixth game, they'll need another solid outing from Bradley Beal, who has supplied Washington with a sizeable percentage of their playoff production. Over the first four games of the series, Beal is averaging 29.5 points per performance.

Prediction

The Sixers have been excellent at home all season, and Wednesday night is the first time that their arena will be at 100 percent capacity. That added attendance should provide the Sixers with a spark. Even without Embiid, they are talented enough to vanquish the Wizards, and they will likely be eager to close out the series to secure as much rest time as possible before the start of the second round. Pick: 76ers -6.5