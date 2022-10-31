The Washington Wizards will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 3-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Philadelphia is 3-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Wizards won two of three matchups between the teams last season, and this marks their first meeting this year.

Philadelphia is favored by 4 points in the latest Wizards vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 217.5.

Wizards vs. 76ers spread: Wizards +4

Wizards vs. 76ers over/under: 217.5 points

Wizards vs. 76ers money line: Washington +152, Philadelphia -180

What you need to know about the Wizards

The matchup between the Wizards and the Boston Celtics on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Washington falling 112-94 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Washington was down 87-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Center Kristaps Porzingis (17 points) was the top scorer for Washington, while Bradley Beal struggled with just 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

As a team, Washington has struggled on the offensive end, ranking just 25th in points per game. But it has made up for it on the defensive end as the team ranks eighth in points allowed per game and fourth in FG percentage allowed. Beal is leading the team with 20.8 points per game, which is his lowest mark in seven years, but he's shooting a career-high 53.3% from the field.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 114-109 this past Saturday. The top scorer for Philadelphia was center Joel Embiid (25 points). He was one of six 76ers in double-figures and James Harden added 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

Embiid (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday, but the Sixers beat the Raptors by 22 points in the only other game that Philly played without its All-Star center this year. Tyrese Maxey has emerged as the third star for the 76ers and his 22.6 PPG even tops Harden's 21.6 PPG. But even with three 20-point scorers, Philadelphia still only ranks 24th in points per game as Tobias Harris is the only other player averaging more than 8.6 PPG.

