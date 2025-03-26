The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Washington Wizards for an Eastern Conference bout on Wednesday. Philadelphia is 23-49 overall and 12-22 at home, while Washington is 15-56 overall and 8-28 on the road. The Sixers have won 16 of their last 18 home games against the Wizards but enter Wednesday's contest on a five-game losing streak.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is at 7 p.m. ET. The 76ers are favored by 3 points in the latest 76ers vs. Wizards odds, while the over/under is 230.5 points.

76ers vs. Wizards spread: 76ers -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook

76ers vs. Wizards over/under: 230.5 points

76ers vs. Wizards money line: 76ers: -147, Wizards: +125

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers are headed into Wednesday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fifth straight game on Monday. They fell 112-99 to the Pelicans. Forward Justin Edwards was effective in the loss, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds and two assists. Edwards has now scored 19 or more points in four consecutive games.

Philadelphia has won six straight against Washington, and the Wizards are the worst team in the Eastern Conference. Washington is also 1-5 against the spread in its last six games against an opponent from the East. The Wizards are giving up 120.5 points per game, which ranks dead last in the NBA.

Why the Wizards can cover

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Wizards on Monday, but the final score did not. They took a 112-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raptors. Washington can't catch a break and has now endured five losses in a row.

Guard Jordan Poole is the main playmaker for this offense, leading the team in points (20.5) and assists (4.5) per game. He's connecting on 42.6% of his field goals and 37.5% of his 3-point attempts, which is the best mark of his career. In addition, the 76ers are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games at home.

How to make 76ers vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total.

