We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Washington Wizards will host the Philadelphia 76ers. Washington is 3-16 overall and 1-6 at home, while Philadelphia is 12-7 overall and 5-4 on the road. The Wizards have a 4-3 record versus the Sixers since the start of 2022, but Philadelphia won the last meeting, 146-128, on Nov. 6.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Philadelphia is favored by 10 points in the latest Wizards vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 239.5 points. Before entering any 76ers vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 92-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Sixers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. 76ers spread: Wizards +10

Wizards vs. 76ers over/under: 239.5 points

Wizards vs. 76ers money line: Wizards: +351, 76ers: -457

Wizards vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Wizards

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 10 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Wizards found out the hard way on Friday. They fell to Orlando 130-125. The Wizards have struggled against the Magic recently, as their matchup on Friday was their fourth consecutive loss.

Washington's struggles mainly lie on the defensive end as it ranks last in rebounding and allows the highest field goal percentage in the league. On offense, Kyle Kuzma has been effective with 23.6 points per game but newcomer Jordan Poole has been highly inefficient. Despite a bigger role than he had with Golden State, Poole's scoring is down from 20.4 PPG last season to 17.2 PPG this year, and he's shooting under 40% from the field. Poole (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday but has had four days of rest, so he's expected to suit up. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the 76ers

The 76ers have been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They took a 125-119 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston on Friday. The 76ers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Patrick Beverley, who scored 26 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists, and Robert Covington, who scored 18 points to go along with five rebounds and five steals.

The Sixers were without both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the game, but neither is listed on Wednesday's injury report. Kelly Oubre Jr., who is fourth on the team with 16.3 PPG and has been out for a month, is also slated to return tonight. The Sixers started the year 7-1 with Oubre on the floor but Philly also has posted the second-best offensive rating even with him missing more than half of the season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Wizards vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Sixers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins 76ers vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on an 92-50 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.