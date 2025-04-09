An Eastern Conference rivalry will be renewed when the Washington Wizards host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening. Washington is 17-62 overall and 8-32 at home, while Philadelphia is 23-56 overall and 11-29 on the road. The Sixers are 6-1 in their last seven meetings against Washington, but have lost each of their last seven games on the road.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Sixers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Wizards odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 226 points.

Wizards vs. 76ers spread: Wizards +1.5 at Caesars Sportsbook

Wizards vs. 76ers over/under: 226 points

Wizards vs. 76ers money line: Wizards: +103, 76ers: -123

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers are headed into Wednesday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their 12th straight game on Monday. The Sixers fell 117-105 to the Miami Heat. Despite the defeat, Philadelphia had several players put in productive performances, including guard Quentin Grimes, who finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Grimes has now scored 22 or more points in 13 of his last 14 games. Lonnie Walker IV also had a strong showing in Monday's loss, recording 29 points and two assists.

Why the Wizards can cover

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, the Wizards were not quite the Pacers' equal in the second half on Tuesday. Washington ended up suffering a 104-98 setback to Indiana. Rookie Alex Sarr recorded a double-double in the loss, finishing with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Justin Champagnie was also effective for the Wizards, contributing 20 points and 13 boards.

