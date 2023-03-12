The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are 43-22 overall and 25-10 at home, while Washington is 31-36 overall and 16-19 on the road. The two franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings both straight up and against the spread.

However, Washington has won two of the three matchups this season, with both wins coming while playing the role of underdog. Philadelphia is favored by 7.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 227.5.

76ers vs. Wizards spread: 76ers -7.5

76ers vs. Wizards over/under: 227.5 points

76ers vs. Wizards money line: Philadelphia -320, Washington +250

What you need to know about the 76ers

The Sixers skirted by the Portland Trail Blazers 120-119 on Friday thanks to a clutch jumper from center Joel Embiid with 0:01 remaining. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 71-56 deficit. It was another big night for Embiid, who had 39 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.

James Harden also had 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the come-from-behind victory and that one-two punch continues to play well of late. Embiid is averaging 37.2 points per game this month, while Harden is producing 24.2 points, 11.2 assists and 7.6 rebounds in March.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, the Wizards came up short against the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday, falling 114-107. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Bradley Beal, who had 27 points and five assists along with six boards. Kristaps Porzingis also contributed 22 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Washington is tied with the Bulls for the last spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament but has lost four of its last five games. The Wizards are allowing 117.2 points per game during that span and they'll be playing their sixth game in the last eight days on Sunday.

