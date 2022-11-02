The Washington Wizards (3-4) and the Philadelphia 76ers (4-4) square off on Wednesday night in an Eastern Conference battle. Washington is currently on a three-game slide, losing 118-111 to Philadelphia on Monday. Meanwhile, the 76ers have won three straight contests. Center Joel Embiid (illness) is listed as questionable for tonight's matchup.

Wizards vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -6.5

Wizards vs. 76ers over/under: 218 points

Wizards vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -250, Washington +205

WAS: The Under is 5-1 in the Wizards' last 6 games playing on one days rest

PHI: The 76ers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Why the 76ers can cover



Guard James Harden is an exceptional scorer and owns the talent to run the offense. Harden has the court vision to dish it to the open man. The 10-time All-Star can dominate within the arc and knows how to create contact at the rim. He's also an elite distributor and strong rebounder. Harden is averaging 21.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 10 assists per game this season. In the win over Washington on Monday, he racked up 23 points, seven rebounds, and tied for a career-high 17 assists.

Guard Tyrese Maxey joins Harden in the backcourt. Maxey is a capable combo guard who can score in bunches. The Kentucky product can score from all three levels and plays aggressively on the defensive end. Maxey is putting up 23.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest. On Oct. 31, he amassed 28 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Why the Wizards can cover

Guard Bradley Beal is an explosive athlete. Beal attacks the lane with a full head of steam and can finish with either hand. The Florida product showcases a silky smooth shooting stroke from beyond the arc. Beal is averaging 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. On Oct. 28, he registered 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Center Kristaps Porzingis is a gifted big man. Porzingis can shoot over any defender due to his height and long arms. The 2015 fourth-overall pick skies over the paint and is a solid shot-blocker. He is averaging 19.7 points with a team-high 8.4 rebounds and one block per game. In his previous outing, Porzingis recorded 32 points and nine rebounds.

