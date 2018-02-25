76ers vs. Wizards: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Sixers will try to extend their seven-game winning streak
How to watch 76ers at Wizards
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 25
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
The Philadelphia 76ers enter Sunday as the hottest team in the Eastern Conference. The young team has won seven in a row and moved up to seventh place in the jumbled Eastern Conference standings. Now 4 1/2 games up on the ninth-place Pistons, the Sixers can start to feel more comfortable that they'll make the playoffs and can turn now to moving up the standings. They're just 2 1/2 games behind the Cavs in third.
One of the teams ahead of them happens to be their opponent on Sunday night, the Washington Wizards. Despite still being without John Wall, the Wizards have won seven of their last 10 games, and for the moment are in fourth place. Though given how things have been going for the Wizards this season, that could change any moment. The team has been highly inconsistent, as shown by their last two games. On Thursday night, they made a big comeback to beat the Cavs on the road, then turned around and lost to the Hornets on Friday night.
The Wizards do tend to get up for bigger games, so with the young and talented Sixers in town, perhaps this will be the entertaining contest everyone is hoping it will be.
