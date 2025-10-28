The Philadelphia 76ers (3-0) and the Washington Wizards (1-2) square off in an Eastern Conference tilt on Tuesday night. The 76ers have won three consecutive games, taking down the Orlando Magic 136-124 on Monday. On Sunday, Washington fell 139-113 to the Charlotte Hornets. Philadelphia, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, hasn't released its injury report yet.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, where the Wizards went 8-32 last season. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 237.5. Before locking in any 76ers vs. Wizards picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past seven-plus seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 161-120 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It also went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Wizards 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Wizards:

76ers vs. Wizards spread Philadelphia -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook 76ers vs. Wizards over/under 237.5 points 76ers vs. Wizards money line Philadelphia -174, Washington +146 76ers vs. Wizards picks See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Wizards streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey is a smooth ball handler and three-level scorer for the 76ers. He's tied for third in the league in scoring (34) with 7.5 assists per game. He's also made five three-pointers per game thus far. On Monday against the Magic, Maxey had 43 points and eight dimes.

Guard VJ Edgecombe has made an impact three games into his NBA career. He's logging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. The Baylor product has scored 25-plus points in two games this season. Philadelphia has gone 2-1 ATS this campaign. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Wizards can cover

Forward Kyshawn George leads the team in both points (20.3) and rebounds (9.3). He's also shooting 56% from the floor and averages 4.3 assists per game. On Oct. 24 against the Mavericks, George had 34 points and 11 boards.

In the frontcourt, Alex Sarr logs 15 points, eight rebounds, and a team-high two blocks per game. He's finished with three blocks in back-to-back games. In the loss to the Hornets on Oct. 26, Starr had 21 points, four rebounds and went 9-of-15 from the field. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make 76ers vs. Wizards picks

SportsLine's model has simulated 76ers vs. Wizards and is leaning Under the total, projecting 231 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Wizards spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.