A Brief History of Simmons/Embiid vs. Lavar and Lonzo Ball
A brief/beef history before tonight’s matchup:
Beef History: The Sixers vs. the Ball Family
Sixers-Lakers is already a hilarious rivalry, and it's mostly Lavar Ball's fault. This is BEEF HISTORY.Posted by SB Nation on Wednesday, November 15, 2017
So to summarize: Ben Simmons’s sister doesn’t like Lonzo Ball. Joel Embiid likes Lonzo. Joel doesn’t like LaVar. Ben Simmons doesn’t think the Lakers are a playoff team. Joel and Olivia Simmons want Ben to dunk on Lonzo “so hard his daddy runs on the court to help him.” LaVar called Jerry Colangelo a helicopter parent, which appropriately describes both Jerry and himself. I think that’s everything.
This is gonna be a fun game.
