A commercial happened at the most pivotal point of Spurs-Lakers and Twitter lost its mind over it
An entire country missed a Josh Hart's potential winning shot thanks to a TV mishap
The Spurs-Lakers game was a thrilling contest that went down to the wire. The Spurs are competing for a playoff spot and couldn't afford to lose back-to-back games in L.A. The Lakers are playing for pride at this point of the season, but Luke Walton has been rolling with a lot of his young players to finish out this game and it's exciting to see all the potential on the floor at once.
In the closing moments of regulation with the game tied at 108, Lakers coach Luke Walton called a timeout and drew up a play designed to get Josh Hart near the rim, and it worked pretty well. A lane opened and Hart took it toward the rim, but the Spurs had a man right on him. Then, just as he rose to decide the game, the broadcast cuts to commercial for a moment before cutting back. Hart misses and it's time for overtime.
This was confusing, to say the least. Not only did everybody miss the most pivotal moment of the game, but it was timed right in sync with the layup attempt. It was timed so well that some fans on Twitter thought it was an intentional trolling.
Most people were just confused.
Surely this was a nation wide mistake right? It was, but what if had only happened to your individual TV? That would be even more freaky.
Patrick Beverley of the Clippers, who beat the Spurs in L.A. the night before, had a humorous take on it.
Hopefully whoever paid for that advertising spot got a good deal, because now every advertising company in the world is going to try and pay for the "middle of a game winning shot attempt" ad.
-
20 ways injuries changed the NBA season
As the playoffs near, health remains an enormous factor
-
Lillard sprains ankle, listed day-to-day
Damian Lillard sprained his ankle sometime during the fourth quarter, but he should be fine...
-
Warriors confirm they won't change name
The Warriors will have new digs in San Francisco, but the name will remain the same
-
NBA Wednesday news, schedule, rumors
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Wednesday in the NBA
-
Report: Lue returning to Cavs Thursday
Lue stepped away from the team due to health concerns
-
NBA 2K League holds inaugural draft
Seventeen NBA teams will have 2K teams competing in the first season