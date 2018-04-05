A commercial happened at the most pivotal point of Spurs-Lakers and Twitter lost its mind over it

The Spurs-Lakers game was a thrilling contest that went down to the wire. The Spurs are competing for a playoff spot and couldn't afford to lose back-to-back games in L.A. The Lakers are playing for pride at this point of the season, but Luke Walton has been rolling with a lot of his young players to finish out this game and it's exciting to see all the potential on the floor at once.

In the closing moments of regulation with the game tied at 108, Lakers coach Luke Walton called a timeout and drew up a play designed to get Josh Hart near the rim, and it worked pretty well. A lane opened and Hart took it toward the rim, but the Spurs had a man right on him. Then, just as he rose to decide the game, the broadcast cuts to commercial for a moment before cutting back. Hart misses and it's time for overtime.

This was confusing, to say the least. Not only did everybody miss the most pivotal moment of the game, but it was timed right in sync with the layup attempt. It was timed so well that some fans on Twitter thought it was an intentional trolling.

ESPN just cut to a commercial that plays John Cena’s theme in it during a big part of the game. The memes have gone too far — Tracy McLady Gaga (@Marco_Romo) April 5, 2018

Basically ESPN to all Lakers/Spurs fans right now: pic.twitter.com/KJIc4JpZ9W — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 5, 2018

ESPN’s new business model with advertising is aggressive — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) April 5, 2018

Most people were just confused.

DID ANYONE ELSE'S TV JUST GO TO COMMERCIAL FOR A SPLIT SECOND WHEN JOSH HART WAS DRIVING THROUGH THE LANE?! — Peter Nygaard (@RetepAdam) April 5, 2018

Did I just hallucinate an ad mid-layup? — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) April 5, 2018

Wait did ESPN go to commercial???? — Jösh Lane (@jlaneatl) April 5, 2018

Surely this was a nation wide mistake right? It was, but what if had only happened to your individual TV? That would be even more freaky.

DID ANYBODY ELSES TV GO TO COMMERCIAL — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) April 5, 2018

Ads in the middle of game-winning plays is innovation if I’ve ever seen it — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) April 5, 2018

I thought my TV froze https://t.co/HZlKlzw3mI — Mike Zavagno (@MZavagno11) April 5, 2018

THE GAME CUT TO COMMERCIAL MID-SHOT!??!?!?!?!?!? — Nekias Duncan (@NekiasNBA) April 5, 2018

Patrick Beverley of the Clippers, who beat the Spurs in L.A. the night before, had a humorous take on it.

2k glitch!!!! Smh. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) April 5, 2018

Hopefully whoever paid for that advertising spot got a good deal, because now every advertising company in the world is going to try and pay for the "middle of a game winning shot attempt" ad.