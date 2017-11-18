A handy flowchart to figure out how the Wizards will perform each game

The Washington Wizards have been a tricky team to pin down this season. They have impressive road wins against the Pistons, Raptors and Nuggets. They also nearly beat the Warriors in Golden State. On the other hand, they also have embarrassing losses to the Mavericks, Suns and Lakers.

Believe it or not, the Wizards actually have a better record on the road (4-2) than they do at home (5-4).

It can feel very frustrating and confusing trying to figure out which Wizards team will show up on a given night. To help, we’ve created this handy guide to help you figure out whether or not we’ll see the team that can beat anyone in the league or the one that can lose to anyone in the league.

Unfortunately, this is the flip side of building a team with a lot of continuity. When you have a core that knows how good they can be and knows the only thing that matters is getting past the second round, it can be hard to get up to play teams that won’t factor into the playoff hunt. We’ll see if the Wizards can figure out a way to shake things up to keep them more engaged.