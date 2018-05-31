A minor-league baseball team wants LeBron James so badly they are giving away free Sprite

LeBron James is gearing up for his eighth straight NBA Finals, but as basketball's impending No. 1 free agent for the second time in the past eight years, he figures to have no shortage of lucrative offers to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And outside of some reported nudging from Chris Paul to join the Houston Rockets, the 33-year-old superstar hasn't been recruited by anyone as boldly as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs -- who, in case you weren't aware, are not an NBA team.

The Philadelphia Phillies' Triple-A affiliate made its first pitch to King James about a month into the 2018 NBA playoffs, telling the three-time champion that a stint in minor-league baseball was the only way he would definitively top Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time since M.J. briefly hit the diamond in 1994. Their president, Kurt Landes, promised to "be in touch" at 12:01 a.m. on the start of NBA free agency, and the IronPigs even erected a billboard featuring a custom No. 23 James jersey.

Now, with Game 1 of the Finals on deck, the IronPigs have brought that jersey to life and upped their efforts for what Landes called "the biggest campaign we've had," planning an entire night at Lehigh Valley's Coca-Cola Park around bringing the icon to Eastern Pennsylvania.

Hey @KingJames,



Good luck tonight.



Look for this jersey in the mail once you get back to Cleveland. Can't wait to see you wearing it this summer at Coca-Cola Park!#LVWantsLeBron pic.twitter.com/k9ErXhG7lp — IronPigs (@IronPigs) May 16, 2018

June 28, less than three days before James is set to hit the open market, will mark the culmination of the IronPigs' hunt for LeBron, as the team recently announced. That's when #LVWants LeBron Night will be held and the IronPigs plan to give out LeBron James masks and basketball-style headbands, host activities like a chalk toss and reward anyone wearing James' jersey with free Sprite, the All-Star's signature drink.

"We have a huge advantage, because these NBA rules, it's tampering if they reach out to LeBron James between now and July 1," Landes told MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill. "We have a seven-week head start over the Cavs and the Sixers and the Lakers to recruit LeBron James. So I think it's a huge competitive window for us."