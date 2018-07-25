A sporting goods store may have accidentally leaked the new Lakers jerseys
The new Lakers jerseys appear to be very similar (though not identical) to the old 'Showtime' look
The new(ish) Lakers jerseys aren't set to be formally unveiled until July 30, but at this point they're basically the worst-kept secret in all of sports.
Over the past few months we've gotten hints and rumors that the Lakers' new look would be reminiscent of the 1980s "Showtime" style that's synonymous with Magic Johnson & Co. Some informed mockups from SportsLogos.net suggested that Los Angeles would be channeling the retro look, and that seemed to be validated by the new Lakers jersey shirts that hit the team store this week. Those "shirseys" featured numbers in the style of the Showtime Lakers unis.
But the most compelling piece of evidence indicating that Showtime is on its way back came this week, courtesy of the sporting goods store Modell's, who tweeted a picture of the jerseys on a sales rack. That tweet was quickly deleted (presumably because, again, the team hasn't officially unveiled the uniforms yet) but not before someone saved the image. Way to go Modell's!
While those jerseys are very similar to the Showtime look, they're not exact replicas. It's tough to get a real impression based off of one photo, but there appear to be some some minor tweaks -- including with the collar, the shadowing and the shade of yellow used in the uniform. (The new jerseys appear to be much brighter.)
The Lakers are reportedly set to unveil purple and white versions of the look as well, but we may have to wait until the 30th to get a good look at those. But, considering how much trouble the team is having at keeping these under wraps, maybe not.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Durant roasts McCollum on podcast
Durant is taking advantage of his role on the NBA's best team
-
2018-19 NBA odds to win, top picks
TV executive with one losing season in 13 years makes NBA picks for the 2018-19 season
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Rumor: Chinese team offers Wade contract
Wade, who already has ties in China, could soon have a future in its professional basketball...
-
Not bad for Cavs wanting to remain good
Being just good, in many ways, has become bad, but perhaps we should rethink that stance
-
DeMar DeRozan talks trade to Spurs
In his first interview since being traded by Toronto, Demar DeRozan said he was misled by team...