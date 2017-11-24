A tale of two teams: Heat starters vs rotation players compared

Discussing Heat identity depends on whether it's the starters or the reserves.

Before comparing the Miami Heat starters versus the bench players, let's look at a video recap of the first Minnesota Timberwolves contest in Miami, because the explosive Wolves present an entirely different challenge than the stingy Boston Celtics. Jeff Teague and Andrew Wiggins were a handful, while Minnesota's defense allowed Dion Waiters to get his way in the paint.

The Wolves beat the Heat at the foul line by 15 points in that game, 32-17. Since Tom Thibideau plays his starters more than other NBA coach, Minnesota's paint-oriented offense draws a lot of fouls. It’s the starters, in particular, who can win games at the free throw line.

The figures show Miami bench makes more 3-point attempts than any other bench unit in the NBA. Looking at the numbers, the Heat has two identities, depending on who is the floor. Heat starters match up well with the Wolves starting five, while Heat's bench unit could draw the Wolves out of the painted area a little bit.

Miami's starters score twice the number of points with 2-point baskets than the 3-point type, while bench players make more points from downtown than inside the arc. The starters go iso rather than assist, 54% vs 46%, while the bench players generously share the ball, i.e. 69% of their makes are assisted.

When discussing Heat culture and identity, the answer depends on which players are on the court. Facing the Wolves tonight, the Heat can either be on the court with or without sheep's clothing.