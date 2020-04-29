Aaron Gordon says there are no bad feelings with Dwyane Wade over Dunk Contest diss track

Hip-hop beefs are common in the music industry but are now crossing over into the NBA world. Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon released a track called "9 OUT OF 10," referencing retired NBA star Dwyane Wade's score of his performance during the Dunk Contest portion of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend. The diss track had many wondering if the two had an issue, but Gordon insists this is not the case.

Gordon's dunk received a lot of attention not only for his execution and his dunk over the 7'5'' Tacko Fall, but because many believe Wade robbed him of the title.

Wade was one of the judges during the event, along with Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and actor Chadwick Boseman, and gave Gordon's final dunk a score of 9/10, making Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. the winner by one point.

Rapper Common, who was one of the celebrity judges, said the plan was to award both Gordon and Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. the title but said one judge abandoned the plan. All eyes pointed to Wade, who played with Jones Jr. in Miami.

Wade insists he did not give the score to ensure Jones Jr. would win, saying Gordon is a great basketball player and won't lose sleep over not being declared the winner of a dunk contest.

The situation was was fuel enough for a song, however, and Gordon doesn't hide who the track is about in his lyrics.

He says:

Lookin' at your judgment and everyone's wondering

Ride the heat the Windy City, did you see the damn coat?

Saw you in the hallway, you say "youngin, put on a show"

Didn't know that's the code for you're about to get rolled

Even Adam Silver told me I deserved the gold

Didn't got the trophy, but I got somethin' to hold

The official music video can be viewed here. (Warning: Some language NSFW)

The lyrics also say, "9 out of 10 coulda bout the fam a Benz," likely referencing the $100,000 prize that comes along with winning the contest and "And I jumped over the biggest dude in the buildin'" talking about Fall.

The video also shows him pouring Wade's wine and has clips and sounds from the dunk contest.

Wade did not feel any animosity after hearing the track, and instead had some marketing advice for Gordon.

The former Heat star tweeted, "He should trademark 9/10. Make some money off of it. That's free advice that I won't charge him for it. (You know since I costed [sic] him a Mill)"

He should trademark 9/10. Make some money off of it. That’s free advice that I won’t charge him for it. (You know since I costed him a Mill) That @DWadeCellars looked 🔥 🍷 https://t.co/Hzt9RnKSwy — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 27, 2020

Gordon talked about Wade's response in an interview with SportsCenter saying, "I hear that and I kinda just am like, I think that was a response to the diss track without going back into the studio. So I take it with a little pinch of salt. But it's really cool, man." He added, "Me and D-Wade, we talked a little bit about it -- he told me he liked the song; I told him I liked his wine. So everything's good."

The 24-year-old also said a song is what people have been asking for and is something that helped get his emotions out about the event. "People would ask me for it, so I just gave the people what they wanted, just my perspective," Gordon said. "I had to talk a lot about my opinion and my perspective on the dunk contest, so I thought this was a fun, creative, expressive, uplifting way to voice my opinion and tell the world what I was going through and what I was seeing on that day."

Be on the lookout for "9 out of 10" merchandise.