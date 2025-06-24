Rutgers forward Ace Bailey is considered to be a top-five prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft, but if he is selected that high remains to be seen. The 18-year-old star that CBS Sports compares to Brandon Ingram as a prospect is the only U.S.-based prospect that has not worked out for any teams prior to Wednesday's draft. Could he experience a slide in the first round?

On Tuesday, Bailey was asked by reporters how he was tuning out the noise, and what he thought about his now highly-publicized situation.

"I'm just working on basketball, that's all I'm focused on so far," Bailey said.

Bailey was then asked if he thought people had the wrong perception of him after his decision to not attend pre-draft workouts.

"I feel like I can only control what I can control. I mean, you can think how you think but I can control what I can control," Bailey said.

When he was asked what he can control, Bailey replied, "Me playing basketball." The former five-star recruit was then told he can control going to workouts, but he didn't offer much of a response to that truth either.

"I'm focused on basketball, that's my decision. Just basketball," Bailey said.

Bailey's name has been a common sight for Philadelphia 76ers fans at No. 3 overall in mock drafts, but his situation has drawn critical remarks from some of Philly's biggest names. Even Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sounded off after Bailey canceled his pre-draft workout with the 76ers.

"I just don't like that," Shapiro told the Men at Work podcast. "He's got great talent, great upside, but if you don't want to be here, if you're not dying to be here, I don't want you to be here."

76ers star Paul George, a potential future teammate, talked about Bailey's questionable decision on his podcast, saying he's not in a position to be making those demands.

"I mean, I think if I'm Ace Bailey I can't get mad if my stock drops," George said. "But, he's canceled all workouts. Like he hasn't worked out for any team. So, I think they made a big deal cause we were scheduled to work him out and he canceled the day of. But he hasn't worked out for any team. But, you're not in a position to be making those demands. Make it to the league first. It's for sure the people around him. I don't know whose representing him, but I don't think they're going about it the right way."

The 2025 Third Team All-Big Ten Player averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season. Bailey was the only player in the conference to rank top 10 in points per game, rebounds per game and blocks per game. In fact, there have only been three other Big Ten freshmen to average 17 points and 7 rebounds per game in the past 50 years: Magic Johnson, Kris Humphries and Jared Sullinger.

Bailey converted on the 10th-most mid-range shots (92) by a Division I player last season, and possesses the kind of length and ability that is desirable in a potential superstar. However, his pre-draft workout decision may be too red of a flag for some teams. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Bailey is favored to be selected No. 6 overall (+140) -- the pick that is currently held by the Washington Wizards.