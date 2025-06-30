Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey has been one of the biggest talking points of the offseason because of the drama in the days leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft. With Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper locks to go No. 1 and No. 2 on draft night, all eyes were on Bailey, who had canceled a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, the holders of the No. 3 pick.

The 76ers and Charlotte Hornets passed on Bailey, but the Utah Jazz did not and surprisingly chose the Rutgers star with the No. 5 pick. The selection came on the heels of Bailey's representation, which includes manager Omar Cooper, reportedly telling at least one team drafting in the top five that Bailey would not report if they picked him.

Despite all of those rumblings, Bailey has arrived in Salt Lake City and made his first public comments since draft night on Sunday. While being introduced with his fellow Jazz rookies, Bailey shut down the rumors that he considered not heading to Utah.

"No, not at all," Bailey said. "Just blessed to be in this position that I am. Not a lot of people can sit in these chairs and have great teammates that came on with me. I'm just blessed to be here."

In the days leading up to the draft, reports suggested that Utah and Charlotte -- which held the No. 4 pick -- were not among Bailey's preferred destinations. The Washington Wizards at No. 6 were reportedly the team Bailey's camp had circled. When asked if he knew the Jazz were seriously interested, Bailey said on draft night he had "no idea."

Nonetheless, Bailey's first impressions of Utah have been positive. Bailey flew into Utah on Saturday and was immediately impressed by his new surroundings, particularly the scenery.

"As soon as I got off the plane, I didn't think the mountains was real," Bailey said. "I mean, it was so beautiful. Seeing that scenery, just getting off that plane and meeting the coaches -- it was all great."

Bailey will presumably make his summer league debut when the Jazz face the 76ers in the Salt Lake City Summer League on July 5. The Jazz will play three summer league games in Utah before departing to Las Vegas for the remainder of the summer league slate.