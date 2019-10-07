Adam Silver comments on aftermath of Rockets GM's Hong Kong tweet, says NBA supports Morey despite media backlash

The NBA is typically seen as the socially conscious league, so when it is fails to live up to that image, there tends to be backlash. That's what commissioner Adam Silver is trying to deal with in the wake of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey sending a controversial tweet that has put the league's relationship with China in jeopardy.

Morey tweeted, and then deleted, support of the ongoing protests in Hong Kong which are in opposition of controversial legislation that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. The fallout from the team was swift, from pulled partnership deals, to the Chinese Basketball Association reportedly cancelling exhibition games with the G League affiliates of the Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

Morey apologized, Rockets team owner Tilman Fertitta sent out a tweet making it clear that Morey doesn't speak for the team and even James Harden apologized for Morey's remarks. The NBA released a statement late Sunday evening, but it was met with criticism from American media. Silver spoke to Tokyo-based news corporation Kyodo News about the reception from the league's statement.

"There is no doubt, the economic impact is already clear," Silver said. "There have already been fairly dramatic consequences from that tweet, and I have read some of the media suggesting that we are not supporting Daryl Morey, but in fact we have."

The repercussions from that tweet happened quickly, and the league has been scrambling to cool the situation in order to preserve the relationship with China. The NBA's statement on the matter called attention to how Morey's comments may have "deeply offended" many fans in China, and that Morey's remarks "does not represent the Rockets or the NBA." Below is the league's full statement:

We recognize that the views expressed by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable. While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals' educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them. We have great respect for the history and culture of China and hope that sports and the NBA can be used as a unifying force to bridge cultural divides and bring people together.

The statement quickly made the rounds on Twitter and caught the attention of many politicians, who criticized the league for "prioritizing profits over human rights." This issue is far from resolved, and while the league already made it clear it won't be punishing Morey over his comments, their public image as the progressive league -- and relationship with China -- is in jeopardy.