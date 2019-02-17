Adam Silver jokes about Dirk Nowitzki retiring: 'I had seen him painfully running up and down the court'

Silver added Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade to the All-Star Game as honorary All-Stars

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki didn't get voted into the All-Star Game this season by the fans, and he wasn't selected by the coaches for a reserve spot, but he is playing in the game. Because NBA commissioner Adam Silver decided to name Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade as honorary All-Stars -- a reward for their historic careers coming to a close. 

While Wade announced months ago that this would be his last season, and has spent his last trip around the league on a retirement tour, Nowitzki has been coy about his plans. His common refrain is that he'll make a decision after the season, but Silver is confident this is it for the big German.

In explaining his decision to name the duo to the All-Star Game, Silver cracked a joke at Nowitzki's expense:

"In the case of Dwyane Wade, has already announced this was going to be his last season... in the case of Dirk Nowitzki, I had seen him painfully running up and down the court which made it clear this would be his last season."

Boom, roasted.

Nowitzki has a great sense of humor and often pokes fun at himself, so he probably won't have a problem with the commissioner's jokes. 

Also of note, was that Silver explained the idea to add Nowitzki and Wade to the game came from a fan in an e-mail. So there you go people, don't be afraid to throw your ideas Silver's way; they just might come to pass. 

