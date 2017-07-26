Adam Silver on NBA expansion: 'Seattle will no doubt be on a short list of cities'

Seattle hasn't had an NBA franchise since the 2007-08 season, but according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver they could be getting another one at some point in the future.

Silver told Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum in a video on The Players' Tribune that, while it's not a priority at the moment, league expansion is inevitable and Seattle will certainly be considered.

"I don't want to put a precise timeline on it," Silver said. "But it's inevitable at some point we'll start looking at growth of franchises. That's always been the case in this league, and Seattle will no doubt be on a short list of cities we'll look at."

After playing their inaugural season in Seattle in 1967, the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City before the start of the 2008-09 season and became the Thunder.

Is a return of the Sonics in the future? pic.twitter.com/PqHcrqJ8JM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 26, 2017

Silver didn't mention any other cities on the 'short list' during the interview. He did, however, mention how he finds it strange that the same fans who complain about the Warriors being better than everyone else also support expansion.

"Think about the state we're in the league right now, where [it is] amazing to me that, coming off of these Finals, you have some fans saying, 'There's only one good team in the league,' Silver said. "And I'm thinking, well, if people really believe that even though we have 450 of the best players in the world, and 450 players can only form one really good team, [it] probably doesn't make sense to expand in terms of dilution of talent. "Now I don't really believe that, and I think these things correct themselves."

Any time an NBA team has been rumored to be thinking about moving over the past several years, Seattle is always a city that's brought up. With Silver's comments, it appears that it's a matter of when and not if the NBA will return to Seattle.