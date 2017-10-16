Adam Silver says he's taking Jordan's superteam comments with a 'grain of salt'

As the Warriors and Cavaliers dominate, questions about the "superteam" era of the NBA are thrown toward NBA owners and commissioner Adam Silver. Hornets owner, Michael Jordan, was asked about this recently in an interview with Cigar Aficionado magazine. Jordan said he wasn't a fan.

Silver was asked about Jordan's comments on ESPN's "Mike and Mike" on Monday. Silver, well aware of the competitiveness that exists within Jordan, said it made him chuckle. After all, this might be the most competitive basketball player ever saying this in a year where his team isn't being picked to win the championship.

"I chuckled a little bit because this notion that maybe the most competitive athlete in the history all of sports is frustrated a little bit that his team isn't predicted to win the championship this year. So I take it with a bit of a grain of salt. And also here's a guy who in his last six full seasons as a Chicago Bull won the championship. So at the time, of course, everyone defined that Bulls team as a super team."

It is kind of funny to see Silver immediately realize that Jordan's comments might have been in relation to his competitiveness. Everybody knows how much M.J. hated losing and it makes sense he'd feel that way even as an owner.

Some people might make the argument that Jordan's team were considered a superteam, and that might be hard to disagree with. Jordan might be considered the greatest ever, but in the late '90s he played with three Hall of Famers in Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Toni Kukoc (FIBA). Those Bulls teams were dominant for a reason.