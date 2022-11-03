Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets released a joint statement with the Anti-Defamation League on Wednesday addressing Irving's social media posts promoting an antisemitic documentary. In their statement, Irving and the Nets each pledged to make $500,000 donations "towards causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities." Additionally, Irving addressed his role in the controversy at the end of the statement.

"I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day," read Irving's prepared statement. "I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver responded to the statement on Thursday and said that he will be meeting with Irving soon to discuss the situation further. "Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver said in a statement of his own. "While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss the situation." Thus far, the NBA has not disciplined Irving, but that could change after Silver's meeting with the Brooklyn point guard.

The controversy began last Thursday when Irving posted the link to an antisemitic documentary on his Twitter and Instagram. When asked about the film after Saturday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, Irving doubled down rather than apologize. "I'm not going to stand down on anything that I believe in," Irving said. "I'm only going to get stronger because I'm not alone. I have a whole army around me." He has not spoken to the media since.

Irving has spoken on a number of controversial topics over the past several years, notably missing most of last season due to his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19. He has also shared the work of controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and, when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, claimed that the Earth was flat (though he would later apologize). Now, Irving and the Nets will attempt to move forward with the team hoping that its star guard does not incite any more controversies.