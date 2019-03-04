Adam Silver's comments on social media making players unhappy raises debate about anxiety

The NBA has become a league that is placing a lot of emphasis on mental health. Stars such as DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love opening up about their battles with anxiety has brought health to the forefront of the NBA conversation, and commissioner Adam Silver has encouraged players to speak out.

With that in mind, NBA players are in a frequent spotlight, so they're just as susceptible -- if not more susceptible -- to the issues that can arise in the modern era. Among those issues is social media and its role in NBA players' lives.

Twitter and Instagram in particular offer snapshots into the lives of celebrities in a way that is unprecedented. NBA stars are no exception. Players have used social media to air out grievances with teams, teammates, and opponents.

Kyrie Irving seems to be struggling in Boston this year. After saying earlier in the year that he wanted to stay a Celtic, he has since approached the question about his offseason with more hesitation, even getting frustrated when he's asked about it.

On Monday's "Off the Bench," Raja Bell and Tommy Tran talk about the role of social media and Adam Silver's speculation that social media having a role in player anxiety. They also talk about Irving's situation with the Celtics, and Bell goes over his own ups and downs while he was in the league.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn | YouTube