Adjusting to Khris Middleton's absence will take some time, but Bucks still have Giannis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks improved to 8-3 on Thursday night, but it wasn't easy, as they had to battle for a full 48 minutes before they finally closed out the Chicago Bulls, 124-115. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way as always, putting together yet another dominant night to finish with 38 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Eric Bledsoe starred as well with 31 points and eight assists in the team's first game without Khris Middleton.

Over the weekend, Middleton took a nasty knee straight to the thigh during the third quarter of the team's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and did not return due to a thigh contusion. After further examination by the team's medical staff, the Bucks later announced that Middleton will be out for three-to-four weeks.

That's obviously a tough loss for the Bucks, and is the first big test they'll have to face this season as they attempt to make good on their status as Eastern Conference favorites. They got the win on Thursday night to start off 1-0 without Middleton, which is what matters most, but it wasn't pretty.

Here are a few takeaways on how the Bucks looked without their second All-Star:

They still have Giannis

A true superstar can take you a long way in this league, and that's exactly what the Bucks have in the reigning MVP. The Bulls had absolutely no answer for him on the defensive end. In the fourth quarter, they attempted to confuse and frustrate him by sending out 6-foot-3 point guard Ryan Arcidiacono to guard him. Even if that caused a few awkward possessions, they still couldn't keep Giannis off the glass or the free-throw line.

He tied a season-high with 38 points for his sixth straight 30-point game. Even as the Bulls stayed in the game by hitting 3-pointer after 3-pointer, Giannis was always there on the other end getting the buckets back. He's even better this season than he was last, and can solve a whole lot of problems for the Bucks, even when they aren't playing their best basketball.

Another dominant game from Giannis:



38 PTS | 16 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL | 54% FG pic.twitter.com/dim4Opvpvj — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 15, 2019

"You better appreciate that man, because what he does is special," Bucks teammate Wes Matthews said. "He's a rare talent and a special talent and he makes the game easier for everyone. You think his 36 points is easy, but he works, so as a teammate I am grateful. He is a hell of a player."

Matthews is not the only one grateful that the Bucks have Giannis. Even with Middleton sidelined, they'll have a good chance to beat just about everyone they face just because of how dominant Giannis can be on both sides of the ball.

Easy points will be key

One of the main reasons for the Bucks' success last season was coach Mike Budenholzer's new offensive system, which spaced the floor, gave Giannis plenty of room to operate and encouraged everyone on the team to "let it fly" from 3.

This season, the success hasn't quite been there. They're launching more 3s than ever, at over 41 attempts per game, but are hitting just 33.8 percent, a mark which has them down in 19th place in the league. Against the Bulls, that problem was on full display, as they went 6-of-33 from deep. In fact, they were outscored 54-18 from downtown in the game.

That's because they were able to find easy baskets. Some of these points obviously overlap into multiple categories, but they scored 26 points off turnovers, 18 second-chance points, 23 fast-break points, a whopping 70 points in the paint and got to the line for 47 free throws, of which they made 34. All of that allowed them to withstand some poor shooting of their own and hot shooting by the Bulls.

Bucks' shot chart against the Bulls NBA.com/Stats

Getting inside and to the free-throw line are key for every team on any night, but those aspects will be especially important for the Bucks with Middleton sidelined. He's second on the team in scoring at 18.5 points per game, one of their best 3-point shooters and perhaps most importantly, one of the few players on the team that can create his own shot. When things get bogged down for the Bucks, Middleton is often the one who bails them out.

That won't be an option for the next month or so, however, so finding easy points in other ways will be key -- especially if the 3-point shooting continues to struggle.

Replacing Middleton will be a work in progress

The Bucks have plenty of depth at the wing, with Donte DiVincenzo, Sterling Brown, Pat Connaughton and Kyle Korver, but the latter is 3-point specialist at this stage of his career, and none of the other three have particularly stood out this season.

On Thursday, DiVincenzo was given the chance to start in Middleton's spot, and the results were underwhelming, as he finished with four points, five rebounds and two assists. Brown, meanwhile, grabbed nine rebounds, but didn't score, while Connaughton and Korver both chipped in six points.

"They've played better," Budenholzer said of DiVincenzo and Brown. "But you know I think it's encouraging for us. First game without Khris, for those two guys, they're probably just trying to figure out when they're going to play, who they're playing with, things like that. I think they'll settle in, we'll settle in as a team without Khris. It's good for us to get a win, you know, in our first game without Khris."

None of those players will be able to replace Middleton's presence in the lineup, but they'll be expected to cover his production to some extent. As their various performances against the Bulls showed, however, it's going to be rough some nights as both they and the team figure out their new normal without Middleton.