Former NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is auctioning off several items he used throughout his journalism career covering the league.

Wojnarowski, who retired from journalism to become the St. Bonaventure men's basketball team general manager, is partnering with Daps Bounty to auction off some items he used on the job covering the NBA for multiple decades. Fans can bid on everything from Wojnarowski's old iPhones to press credentials he accumulated over the years.

The proceeds generated from the partnership with "Daps Bounty" will benefit St. Bonaventure's NIL collective Team Unfurl.

"This is another instance where I'm trying to impact our program and help raise revenue," Wojnarowski told WIVB4. "We are in a fight to do that, especially in our conference. And we're trying to do everything we can to be creative, innovative."

Daps Bounty is a marketplace founded by Jake Klores that allows fans to bid on sports collectibles.

Fans can bid on many items of Wojnarowski's, including press credentials from the NBA Finals and NBA Draft, All-Star Weekends and Summer Leagues. Wojnarowski's ESPN badge and a video call are also items that fans are able to bid on.

Wojnarowski traditionally purchased a new iPhone every year. If someone wins one of his iPhones, they'll be sent to the buyer along with a list of some of the major stories that Wojnarowski broke when using that particular iPhone. All of the text message conversations have been wiped clean off of the devices.

Phones that he used to break Paul George and Kawhi Leonard going to the Los Angeles Clippers, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the league, are available to the highest bidder.