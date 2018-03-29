After Cavs beat Hornets, Kemba Walker is now 0-26 in his career against LeBron James
Both Walker and James made history in the game
The Cleveland Cavaliers took care of the Charlotte Hornets without too much trouble on Wednesday night, winning 118-105. But on this night, the result was one of the last things people were talking about. That's because of the history made by LeBron James and Kemba Walker.
First, LeBron, who finished with 41 points, scored in double figures for the 866th consecutive (regular-season) game, tying Michael Jordan for the all-time record. Then, late in the fourth quarter, Walker passed Dell Curry to become the Hornets' all-time scoring leader. With the game not meaning much in terms of the playoff race, those two milestones were obviously more interesting to talk about than a 13-point Cavs win.
However, there was also another interesting statistic from this contest. With the loss, Walker remained winless against James. No, seriously, Walker has never won against LeBron James. He's now 0-26 in his career against "The King."
Here is the head-to-head table from Basketball Reference from earlier on Wednesday. It has not yet been updated.
And that's only for the regular season! Walker is also 0-4 against LeBron in the postseason.
In terms of bizarre statistics, this has to be right up there with Thaddeus Young's achievement from earlier this season among the weirdest ones. It just seems impossible that over 26 games, Walker has never been able to get a win when going up against LeBron. The Hornets were still the Bobcats when this streak started!
Just incredible. And with no more matchups between the two this season, who knows how long this streak will continue.
-
Brown's late 3 wins it for Celtics
The Celtics were without Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris...
-
NBA Wednesday news, scores, updates
We have all the latest news and scores from around the NBA on Wednesday
-
KAT sets Timberwolves scoring record
Towns finished the night with 56 points, 15 rebounds and four assists
-
Embiid collides with Fultz, leaves game
Embiid, diagnosed with a facial contusion, is done for the night
-
LeBron ties MJ in scoring streak
LeBron was actually playing Jordan's Charlotte Hornets, but M.J. was not in attendance
-
Melo guarantees OKC makes playoffs
'We'll be there' Anthony said of Oklahoma City's playoff chances