After Cavs beat Hornets, Kemba Walker is now 0-26 in his career against LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers took care of the Charlotte Hornets without too much trouble on Wednesday night, winning 118-105. But on this night, the result was one of the last things people were talking about. That's because of the history made by LeBron James and Kemba Walker.

First, LeBron, who finished with 41 points, scored in double figures for the 866th consecutive (regular-season) game, tying Michael Jordan for the all-time record. Then, late in the fourth quarter, Walker passed Dell Curry to become the Hornets' all-time scoring leader. With the game not meaning much in terms of the playoff race, those two milestones were obviously more interesting to talk about than a 13-point Cavs win.

However, there was also another interesting statistic from this contest. With the loss, Walker remained winless against James. No, seriously, Walker has never won against LeBron James. He's now 0-26 in his career against "The King."

Here is the head-to-head table from Basketball Reference from earlier on Wednesday. It has not yet been updated.

Walker now 0-22 vs. LeBron in the regular season Basketball Reference

And that's only for the regular season! Walker is also 0-4 against LeBron in the postseason.

Walker is also 0-4 vs. LeBron in the playoffs Basketball Reference

In terms of bizarre statistics, this has to be right up there with Thaddeus Young's achievement from earlier this season among the weirdest ones. It just seems impossible that over 26 games, Walker has never been able to get a win when going up against LeBron. The Hornets were still the Bobcats when this streak started!

Just incredible. And with no more matchups between the two this season, who knows how long this streak will continue.

