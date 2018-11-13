After forcing his way out of Minnesota, how will Jimmy Butler fit in with the 76ers?

Jimmy Butler has joined the Philadelphia 76ers after a long month of drama with the Timberwolves. The star forward is joining a young team with a lot of potential, and Sixers fans are undoubtedly hoping that he can be a veteran presence on the court. The Wolves, however, had a similarly young core of players, so how will Butler fit in chemistry-wise?

Butler is a player who tries to get the most out of his teammates, albeit it in a less than friendly way if reports are to be believed. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins weren't quite a fit for him, so it will be interesting to see if Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz fare any better. Simmons and Fultz still don't look comfortable pulling up, so Butler may have to motivate them. On top of that, Fultz had a weird double-clutch free throw that drew a lot of attention.

This is worse than we have ever seen Fultz's free throw form look. pic.twitter.com/FhCYpNpd5b — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 13, 2018

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell is joined by Casey Keirnan to talk Butler's fit with the 76ers, and how he'll fit in with them chemistry-wise both on and off the floor. They also talk about Fultz's bizarre form, and what can be done about the guard moving forward.

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn