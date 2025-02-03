The first game of the post-Luka Doncic era for the Dallas Mavericks did not go well.

With the caveat that the roster was absolutely depleted due to several Mavericks regulars being out -- including Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford -- and that newcomers Anthony Davis and Max Christie were not yet available to play, Sunday's 144-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers was not an encouraging display.

The 43-point margin of defeat marked the sixth-worst loss in Mavs history. They also set a handful of ignominious franchise records along the way:

Most points allowed in a quarter: 50

50 Worst point differential in a quarter: -31

-31 Most points allowed in a half: 91

91 Largest halftime deficit: -45

The Mavericks trailed 50-19 after the first quarter and 91-46 at halftime. On the Cavs side, the blowout tied for the third-largest win in franchise history, and it was the third-largest halftime lead in NBA history.

The Dallas players didn't exactly seem in high spirits prior to the game as they processed the news of the Doncic trade, and it's not a far leap to suggest that their mindset may have played a role in their lackluster performance on the court.

"It kind of doesn't feel real, to be honest," Mavs forward Naji Marshall said of the Doncic trade before the game.

Washington said he was "surprised" and "shocked" at Doncic's departure, adding that it "sucks to see him leave."

Meanwhile, Mavericks fans in Dallas expressed their displeasure with the deal with some flocking to American Airlines Center in a mock funeral, shouting "We miss you, Luka!" while setting up a vigil of T-shirts and jerseys.

After the game, first-year Maverick Klay Thompson said the Doncic trade held a similar shock value to "The Decision," when LeBron James signed with Miami as a free agent in 2010.

Of course it wouldn't be fair to read too much into the Mavericks' lopsided loss in Sunday, given that multiple players with little NBA experience got significant minutes, including Kylor Kelley, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Brandon Williams. Once they have their full roster available, this team should be right in the thick of the Western Conference championship race with Davis, Thompson and Washington flanking Irving.

But still, with the majority of the NBA world pegging the Mavericks as losers in the Doncic trade, a 43-point loss on the day that the deal was made official isn't a great look.