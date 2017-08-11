After previous missteps, Clippers unveil snazzy Association, Icon Nike uniforms
The Clippers new uniforms are similar but better (though anything is better than last time)
Like every NBA team, the Clippers are switching to re-designed Nike uniforms. The last time they undertook a re-brand, everything -- the uniforms and court included -- was loudly mocked on the internet.
With the new uniforms, the Clippers may have fixed those mistakes as their new "Icon" and "Association" jerseys were unveiled. They've gone with a much cleaner overall look. The white/blue is prominently displayed with use of red as more of a trim color.
The shorts use very thin stripes with a red streak on the icon version while the association edition has two streaks of red and blue moving towards the back of the shorts.
These may not be the league's best jerseys, but are an improvement over the previous jersey iterations.
