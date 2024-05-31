Troy Weaver is out as the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III.

This news comes eight days after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Trajan Langdon would leave the New Orleans Pelicans' front office to become the Pistons' new president of basketball operations.

Detroit hired Weaver away from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the summer of 2020.

The Pistons are in "serious talks" to hire executive Michael Blackstone to be second in command under Langdon. Blackstone, currently New Orleans' vice president of basketball operations, has worked with Langdon for the past four seasons.

Detroit owner Tom Gores has told Langdon that money is no object when it comes to making changes to the front office and the coaching staff, according to The Athletic.

The Pistons went 14-68 this past season, the worst record in the league.