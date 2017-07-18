Agent: Nerlens Noel 'disappointed' Mavs have yet to send him a serious offer

Nerlens Noel was traded to the Mavericks last season and had a pretty solid stretch of play in his brief time there. He is now a restricted free agent and the assumption is he'll be re-signing with Dallas. For the moment, Noel still remains unsigned at a point when the majority of big names are locked in on new contracts.

According to Noel's agent, that has to do with the kind of offers he's received. Noel's agent told Sports Day that he has yet to receive a realistic offer for Noel from Dallas. Until the two sides can reach an agreement on a deal, Noel will remain a restricted free agent.

However, agent Happy Walters said that the Mavericks have yet to come up with a realistic contract offer. "We're very disappointed with where things stand," Walters said. "Nerlens loves Dallas and spent June there working out, but we're still waiting on a serious offer."

Noel is a player that many teams would be interested in, but because he's a restricted free agent it's hard for his side to raise the price in negotiations. Anybody that offers him something reasonable will just have that matched by Dallas, but the Mavericks know this so they are most likely lowballing him in discussions. This leaves Noel in a tough position.

If the two sides never reach an agreement then Noel can always sign the qualifying offer and play one more year with Dallas, before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason. It's also possible that Dallas skips that process all together and rescinds the qualifying offer, making Noel an immediate unrestricted free agent. That might open up the market a little more for him.