“Ain't nobody going to stop my shine though” (Locked On Mavericks 11/30/17)
Nick and Jordan discuss Dennis Smith Jr., rebounds, and the Mavericks
*Click here to listen to today’s episode of Locked On Mavs
On today’s episode, Nick Angstadt and Jordan Brodess discuss Dennis Smith Jr., J.J. Barea in the 4th quarter, Dirk Nowitzki’s effectiveness, and rebounds in the Mavericks close loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Dennis Smith Jr. with the rock! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/Os8Tu9IbZC— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) November 30, 2017
