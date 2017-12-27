Airline apologizes for accusing two NBA G League players of theft

Marquis Teague, the younger brother of Wolves guard Jeff Teague, formerly played for the Bulls and Nets. USATSI

American Airlines has apologized to two NBA G League basketball players after a flight attendant wrongly accused them of stealing blankets and kicked them off the plane.

The incident happened on Sunday in Dallas as Memphis Hustle guard Marquis Teague and forward Trahson Burrell boarded an Envoy Air-operated flight to South Dakota, but they never made it to their destination. A flight attendant in coach, where Teague and Burrell were seated, saw the Hustle players with first-class blankets and accused them of stealing them. When the players refuted the accusation, an argument reportedly ensued and the attendant refused to fly with the pair on board.

From AP:

Two first-class passengers gave the players their blankets as they headed to their seats in coach. But a black flight attendant accused them of theft and forced them off the plane. Freed says an airline manager apologized to the players and that they later flew first class to Sioux Falls. Chief executive Doug Parker told employees last month that American Airlines will implement implicit-bias training.

Teague and Burrell were placed on a later flight to South Dakota but the delay caused the pair to miss their team's Christmas dinner.

The Hustle's head coach, Glynn Cyprien, and assistant coach, Darnell Lazare, were not pleased with the incident and took to Twitter to air their grievances.

American Airlines Needs Sensitivity Training to Attendants on flights dealing with Humans & Blankets! 👎🏾✈️🤷🏾‍♂️ — Glynn Cyprien (@CoachCyprien) December 24, 2017

It’s 2017 and a Flight attendant for @AmericanAir sees 2 young black athletes with blankets from first class, his 1st comment is “did you steal them” how about you teach people to get the facts first before jumping to conclusions. 🤔#beingblackinamerican — Darnell Lazare (@Dhouse35) December 24, 2017

It appears this could be the latest of several instances of racial discrimination from American Airlines employees. In October, the NAACP issued a warning to black passengers traveling on the airline.

"The NAACP for several months now has been monitoring a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers, specific to American Airlines," the advisory said. "We have today taken the action of issuing national advisory alerting travelers -- especially African-Americans -- to exercise caution, in that booking and boarding flights on American Airlines could subject them [to] disrespectful, discriminatory or unsafe conditions."

American Airlines spokesman Joshua Freed issued an apology and said that the incident would be investigated.

"We apologize for what occurred on this flight," Freed told The Undefeated. "We take pride in bringing people together, and we know that on this flight we let some of our customers down."

The 24-year-old Teague formerly spent time with the Bulls and Nets at the NBA level and is the younger brother of Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague. Burrell, 25, is a former Memphis Tigers forward.