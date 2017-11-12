Airplane Mode ACTIVATED (holy moly!)
Airplane Mode ACTIVATED (holy moly!)
The Suns assigned Derrick Jones Jr. to the NAZ Suns of the G-League, and he dominated.
Oh good lord.
Just in case anyone forgot about Derrick Jones Jr., as he flips back and forth between the Suns 15th spot and the G-League NAZ Suns.
24 points. 13 rebounds. 5 assists (what?!). 3 blocks and 2 steals.
Airplane Mode is indeed activated.
24 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 3 BLK, 2 STL. @TheRea1DJones aka AIRPLANE MODE took flight tonight for the @nazsuns! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/dqoZ0ygTw5— NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 12, 2017
Watch.
And be amazed.
-
Gobert (knee) to miss at least 4 weeks
Gobert was injured when Dion Waiters fell into his leg during Friday night's game
-
Kuzminskas waived to make room for Noah
Noah is eligible to return from suspension on Monday
-
NBA Sunday: Celtics win 12 in a row
Keep it right here for all your Sunday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Lonzo the main attraction in Milwaukee
Fans came from all over to see Lonzo Ball in action, even if they weren't actually Lakers...
-
Nets' Russell to miss several games
Russell hurt his knee in the closing minutes of the Nets' loss to the Jazz on Saturday nig...
-
Sixers emulate Warriors' selfless style
The Sixers came up short against the team whose style they aspire toward, but the future is...