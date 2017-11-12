Airplane Mode ACTIVATED (holy moly!)

The Suns assigned Derrick Jones Jr. to the NAZ Suns of the G-League, and he dominated.

Oh good lord.

Just in case anyone forgot about Derrick Jones Jr., as he flips back and forth between the Suns 15th spot and the G-League NAZ Suns.

24 points. 13 rebounds. 5 assists (what?!). 3 blocks and 2 steals.

Airplane Mode is indeed activated.

24 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 3 BLK, 2 STL. @TheRea1DJones aka AIRPLANE MODE took flight tonight for the @nazsuns! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/dqoZ0ygTw5 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 12, 2017

Watch.

And be amazed.