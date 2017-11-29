Al-Farouq Aminu Will Return from Injury as Trail Blazers Face Bucks

Al-Farouq Aminu Will Return from Injury as Trail Blazers Face Bucks

Mike Richman of the Oregonian quotes the defensive-minded forward saying he’ll play, but come off the bench.

Al-Farouq Aminu will return from an month-long hiatus due to injury on Thursday as the Portland Trail Blazers face the Milwaukee Bucks. Mike Richman of OregonLive posted the injury update on Twitter:

The Blazers have posted a 9-4 record in Aminu’s absence, holding opponents to just 98.8 points per game, but they’ll be grateful for his defensive presence as they contend with MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories