Al-Farouq Aminu Will Return from Injury as Trail Blazers Face Bucks

Al-Farouq Aminu will return from an month-long hiatus due to injury on Thursday as the Portland Trail Blazers face the Milwaukee Bucks. Mike Richman of OregonLive posted the injury update on Twitter:

Al-Farouq Aminu practiced today and says he’ll play Wed. vs Milwaukee. He said he’ll likely come off the bench and be limited to about 20 minutes. — Mike Richman (@mikegrich) November 29, 2017

The Blazers have posted a 9-4 record in Aminu’s absence, holding opponents to just 98.8 points per game, but they’ll be grateful for his defensive presence as they contend with MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.