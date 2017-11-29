Al-Farouq Aminu Will Return from Injury as Trail Blazers Face Bucks
Mike Richman of the Oregonian quotes the defensive-minded forward saying he’ll play, but come off the bench.
Al-Farouq Aminu will return from an month-long hiatus due to injury on Thursday as the Portland Trail Blazers face the Milwaukee Bucks. Mike Richman of OregonLive posted the injury update on Twitter:
Al-Farouq Aminu practiced today and says he’ll play Wed. vs Milwaukee. He said he’ll likely come off the bench and be limited to about 20 minutes.— Mike Richman (@mikegrich) November 29, 2017
The Blazers have posted a 9-4 record in Aminu’s absence, holding opponents to just 98.8 points per game, but they’ll be grateful for his defensive presence as they contend with MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.
