Al Horford stood in limbo for the majority of the NBA offseason as an unrestricted free agent. In the end, the longtime Boston Celtics standout made a difficult decision to sign elsewhere. He agreed in late September to a two-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, ending his second stint in Boston, where he won the first championship of his career. The decision was twofold, said Horford, who indicated that he and the Celtics had different priorities for the 2025-26 season.

This late in Horford's career, opportunities to add another championship ring are dwindling. He already reached the mountaintop with the Celtics, but with Jayson Tatum set to miss at least the majority, if not all, of the upcoming campaign with a torn Achilles tendon, Horford's best chance of winning another title may not be in Boston.

"There was two things there," Horford, 39, said to The Athletic. "I think the financial part was a component, but more than that, it was the winning part of it, trying to contend for a championship. And I think there was a lot of things up in the air -- and it just felt like they weren't in that same vision, obviously, because JT getting hurt, that takes a big toll. Up until then I was staying in Boston the whole time."

The Celtics were in a tricky spot financially this offseason because of the second apron. They traded Kristaps Porziņġis and Jrue Holiday in salary-shedding moves and watched as key reserve Luke Kornet walked in free agency. The talent exodus was in many ways a necessity.

Because of those departures and Tatum's potential to miss the entire season, the Celtics project to take a step backward from their perennial spot in the Eastern Conference's upper echelon.

"I think once that offseason happened and it started to progress, it became clear to me the team had different priorities," Horford said. "Obviously, getting rid of Jrue, getting rid of Kristaps. And I know it's all salary stuff, but it was like a domino effect, and it was tough for me."

Horford's exit is another blow to the Celtics, whose frontcourt became thinner with each departure. He left a legacy across two stints with the franchise as an integral part of the 2024 championship run and one of the NBA's top defenders on an annual basis. He remained highly prominent in the Celtics' lineup even at age 38.

Golden State is, on paper, a terrific landing spot for Horford. He was everything the Celtics needed him to be, and he should fit just as well with the Warriors because of his defensive versatility and ability to step outside the 3-point line on the other end of the floor.