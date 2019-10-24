Al Horford rings 76ers pregame bell before match-up against rival Celtics

In a move that both worked to fire up the home crowd and troll their opening night opponent, the Philadelphia 76ers had veteran forward Al Horford ring their pregame bell before their match-up with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Horford, of course, signed with the Sixers in free agency over the offseason after spending the past three seasons in Boston.

The rivalry between the Sixers and Celtics is already spicy, but that fact that Horford deflected from Boston to Philly adds an extra level of intrigue. Check out the scene below:

After what he described as a disappointing end to his tenure with the Celtics, Horford, 33, is especially motivated heading into the season as a member of Boston's close conference rival.

"We all expected more from each other and from this group," Horford said after the Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs last spring. "I do believe that we gave all we had. Things just didn't go our way. We had an up-and-down season all year and, in the playoffs, we got off to a good start, and then for whatever reason we weren't able to recover. Obviously that's disappointing and it hurts because we were trying to do it for Boston, for our fans, and obviously we're disappointed. We came up way short."

With the Sixers, Horford will look to avoid a similar disappointment.