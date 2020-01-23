Alex Caruso may never be an All-Star, but his candidacy served a greater purpose for the NBA

NEW YORK -- Alex Caruso is painfully realistic about his place in the NBA. Whereas other players might view a sudden burst of popularity as the inevitable byproduct of their underappreciated gifts, Caruso is more than happy just to play his part on a winning team. "At the end of the day, we know I'm not an All-Star," the Lakers' backup point guard told CBS Sports. "I play my role really well, and the fans love me, so it's kind of just the perfect storm."

Those same fans, however, would beg to differ. At last blush, Caruso had climbed to fourth place among guards in Western Conference All-Star voting. The two players immediately following him on the ballot have combined to win three MVP awards, practically turning his entire candidacy into a referendum upon the system that birthed it in the first place. Deserving or not, Caruso has been the beneficiary of big-market ballot-stuffing, but one thing that has become clear throughout the voting process is that his support is not limited to just fans.

"Come on Laker Nation," Frank Vogel joked at his pregame press conference Wednesday. "Pick up your voting, let's get him in that starting lineup." Vogel, like Caruso himself, knows that an All-Star bid isn't coming when the starters are announced Thursday, but went on to call his versatile reserve "one of our most important players."

When asked about Caruso's astounding popularity, Quinn Cook offered simply that "he deserves it," before lauding his ascent into a successful NBA contributor. Jared Dudley held him up as an example for others to follow. "We don't have enough stories of G-League players coming in and having that impact," he explained. "I think they'll point to him, especially after this season." As well they should. All-Stardom exists as a perpetually elusive dream for the NBA layman, but Caruso's variety of effort-driven excellence is the attainable ideal all role players should strive towards.

His biggest plays are born out of nothing more than opportunism. Once or twice per night, Caruso will make the unilateral decision to unleash a hellish full-court press upon an offense. Most of the time, that decision results in a turnover.

"If you sprinkle it in every now and then, you'll get one," Caruso explains. The decision draws on his own ability to read an opponent. "It's just kind of instinctual throughout the course of the game. There are so many possessions that every now and then people mentally check out and I just try to take advantage of it."

The key to Caruso's game is that he's rarely the type of player to check out. He spends his playing time hunting those on the other team who have done so. Another favored method of finding them? Using his lean frame to draw offensive players into avoidable charge calls.

While such contributions were once confined to game tape, modern hustle stats are generally quite favorable to Caruso. He leads the Lakers in both deflections and charges drawn per minute, and his overall defensive analytics are excellent. He is currently ranked second league-wide in Defensive Real Plus-Minus, trailing only LeBron James. He's also one of only five players to earn at least one Defensive Win Share in under 800 minutes this season, and Synergy Sports puts him in the 80th percentile overall defensively.

His offensive skill set, while flawed, follows the same general principle of applied aggression. Nowhere is this more evident than with his ferocious dunks. For all of the press that they generate, Caruso has actually only converted eight dunks this season, seventh-most on the team. They are such a rarity that, according to Dudley, Caruso doesn't even dunk in practice. The first time he saw Caruso dunk came during a game, and it left him with no other reaction than to think "white boy can jump."

That stunned awe is statistically appropriate because there is actually a shred of evidence suggesting that Caruso's dunks have a meaningful impact on the energy of a game. Two of the eight were immediately followed by timeouts, while five of the remaining six were followed up by misses. That sample size is far from meaningful, especially given the intangibility of momentum, but it speaks to the broader connection between Caruso and his fans. Is it at times ridiculous? Sure, but it's also grounded in the right ideas. The noise buries the fact that, as fun and offbeat as the experience can be, almost everything Caruso does actually helps his team win.

The Lakers outscore opponents by 12.7 points per 100 possessions when Caruso is in the game, the best figure on a Lakers team that employs LeBron James. Their net rating plummets to only +4.1 when Caruso sits. Only LeBron is missed more on the bench. Their success together explains some of that, as the Lakers decimate opponents by 23.8 points per 100 possessions, but dual-point guard lineups featuring Caruso and Rajon Rondo, but no James, are outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per 100 possession. Provided he is not the sole ball-handler on the floor, virtually every lineup featuring Caruso thrives.

That makes sense. It is (the biggest reason) why Caruso isn't an All-Star. At 34.2 percent from behind the arc, he is a below-average shooter, and the Lakers score a ghastly 0.66 points per 100 possession when he runs pick-and-roll. He makes simple reads, but is hardly a high-level passer, and he squeezes these flaws into only around 19 minutes per game, around half of what a typical star point guard plays. Actually making the All-Star team as a point guard usually entails doing some of the things that All-Star point guards tend to do.

Caruso couldn't be further from that archetype, and that is what makes him special. Most players are simply incapable of doing the things that All-Stars do. Caruso is making a career out of doing the things that everybody can do more often than anybody else seems willing to do them. He has weaponized effort and awareness on a scale grand enough to make them exciting for casual fans.

Even if it took a balding Laker best-known for throwing down wild dunks to do that, the fact that it was done at all means quite a bit. It is a message to players at all levels that the little things can be rewarded, and while that may never lead to an All-Star berth, there's a good chance it results in a championship ring one day.