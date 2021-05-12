An ownership group featuring Alex Rodriguez set to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from current owner Glen Taylor was unable to finalize a deal before their negotiating window ended, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The group signed a letter of intent on April 10, which gave them exclusive negotiating rights for the next 30 days. However, that time frame has passed without a formal deal.

The group agreed to buy the Wolves along with the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx for a purchase price of $1.5 billion, with the idea that Rodriguez and Marc Lore would first become minority owners and gradually buy pieces of the franchise over the next couple years with the intent of reaching complete ownership by the 2023-24 season. However, talks in the past month have centered around which date Taylor would hand over complete ownership to Lore and Rodriguez, per Windhorst.

There is optimism that something could be worked out, as both sides are still negotiating toward making a deal and a new negotiating extension could be put in place. Despite the initial 30-day negotiating window coming to a close without a deal in place, Rodriguez and Lore still believe they will be able to come to an agreement with Taylor, as Lore told Bloomberg talks are "ongoing, and going well," before adding that "we're getting close to the finish line."

Wolves legend Kevin Garnett was involved with a group that made inquiries, but the situation became messy and never panned out given the bad blood between Garnett and Taylor. Back in August, Taylor was in advanced talks with Daniel E. Straus, a former minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, but it went nowhere in part due to Taylor's reluctance to actually let go of his beloved teams.

This deal with Rodriguez and Lore has been the furthest Taylor has gotten to selling the team, but there still seem to be roadblocks toward making that happen. We'll have to wait and see if things can be ironed out with this deal, or if another ownership group steps up to make an offer. For right now, though, no deal is in place for the Wolves or Lynx to be sold.