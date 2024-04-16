A month ago, even a few weeks ago, the All-NBA First Team picks seemed to be in ink. Now? It's going to be hard to stick Jalen Brunson on the second team after he just led the Knicks to five straight wins to close out the season and the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, notably one spot higher than Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks. Should that be enough for Brunson to supplant Giannis on the First Team when Giannis has been a high-end MVP candidate all season?
Perhaps Brunson should've been higher on that MVP list all along, and perhaps he will be when voting becomes official. Over the season's final two weeks, Brunson averaged 36 points and went for 40-plus three times, including 43 in the win over Giannis and the Bucks that proved to be the difference in the second seed, on 49/41 shooting splits.
If Antetokounmpo is safe on the First Team, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and likely MVP Nikola Jokic, that leaves Jayson Tatum as the potential off man out if Brunson is going to get the First-Team nod. Among our CBS writers, there was disagreement here. Personally, I still had Tatum on the First Team with Brunson falling to the second -- and enough of my colleagues agreed with me to keep the Celtics star on our First Team. It doesn't feel right, but it doesn't feel right not rewarding SGA with an MVP trophy for the season he just put together.
There are too many great players these days. Somebody always gets slighted. For me, Tatum's defense is the thing that separates him and Brunson, even if the value Brunson has to the Knicks, in the context of that organization and its place in the league, is arguably greater, or at least has been greater this season. But others disagree.
In addition to our staff All-NBA picks, we have also selected our First and Second team All-Defense and All-Rookie teams, all of which are below. Have a look. Let us know what you think. And try to keep the comments civil. Happy playoff season!
All-NBA Teams
|First Team
Nikola Jokic DEN C
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC SG
Luka Doncic DAL PG
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL PF
Jayson Tatum BOS PF
|Second Team
Jalen Brunson NY PG
Anthony Davis LAL C
Kawhi Leonard LAC SF
Kevin Durant PHO PF
Anthony Edwards MIN SG
|Third Team
LeBron James LAL SF
Devin Booker PHO SG
Tyrese Haliburton IND PG
Stephen Curry GS PG
Domantas Sabonis SAC C
All-Defense Teams
|First Team
Rudy Gobert MIN C
Victor Wembanyama SA C
Anthony Davis LAL C
Herbert Jones NO SG
Alex Caruso CHI SG
|Second Team
Bam Adebayo MIA C
Jalen Suggs ORL SG
Derrick White BOS SG
Chet Holmgren OKC C
Jrue Holiday BOS PG
All-Rookie Teams
|First Team
Victor Wembanyama SA C
Chet Holmgren OKC C
Brandon Miller CHA SG
Brandin Podziemski GS SG
Dereck Lively II DAL C
|Second Team
Amen Thompson HOU PG
Ausar Thompson DET SF
Jaime Jaquez Jr. MIA SF
Cason Wallace OKC PG
Trayce Jackson-Davis GS C