The 2025 NBA Las Vegas Summer League is officially in the books. The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Sacramento Kings 83-78 on Sunday night, concluding the 11-day event in Sin City. With summer league over, it's time to recognize the best-of-the-best before the focus shifts to the remainder of the offseason.

All eyes were on the debut of No.`1 overall pick Cooper Flagg earlier this month, who had a lackluster shooting performance in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers in his summer-league debut. After shooting just 5 for 21 from the floor, Flagg responded with a dominant performance in his next game before being shut down.

NBA summer league grades for every lottery pick: Cooper Flagg earns 'A-,' rest of the rookie class shines Cameron Salerno

One of the biggest risers in summer league was Sacramento Kings rookie guard Nique Clifford. The No. 24 overall pick had a performance to remember in Las Vegas. The Colorado State product did a little bit of everything while helping Sacramento reach the summer league title game. Hornets guard Kon Knueppel also had a performance to remember in Las Vegas, scoring a team-high 21 points in the summer league title game.

With that in mind, here are CBS Sports' All-Vegas Summer League teams, plus our MVP pick.

The second-year forward out of Duke had a dominant showing in Las Vegas. Filipowski averaged 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games. Filipowski finished as the leading scorer at the event among players who played in at least three games.

All-Las Vegas Summer League first team

Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz

More on our MVP... This performance could prove to be a major development for a Jazz team that looks poised to play the lottery game again next May ahead of a loaded 2026 draft class. Filipowski appeared in 72 games and made 27 starts during his rookie season. It wouldn't be surprising to see those numbers increase. He was the best second-year player in Las Vegas.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

It's no secret that Knueppel struggled in his summer-league debut. It looked uncharacteristic. The former Duke star missed open shots, free throws and didn't look like the college basketball star people were accustomed to watching.

After the first game, everything changed. He scored in double figures in each of the next three games, including a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds) in his second game. Knueppel will be the perfect player to slot in Charlotte's lineup next to Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball. Knueppel showed why his first lackluster performance was an outlier.

Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings might've gotten the steal of the draft. The Kings entered Day 1 of last month's draft without a first-round pick, but one of the worst-kept secrets in league circles was Sacramento's desire to trade into the draft. Clifford, a projected mid-first-round pick, fell to pick No. 24 and looked like a future star during his summer-league stint.

Clifford did a little bit of everything for Sacramento: Playmaking, rebounding, scoring and played high-level defense. With a team that projects to have multiple score-first guards such as Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine on the roster next year, Clifford can slot into the Kings rotation immediately and play a role.

David Jones-Garcia, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs had multiple players on their roster who were must-watch in Las Vegas, which was headlined by lottery picks Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant. However, Jones-Garcia was the best player on San Antonio's roster. He averaged 21.6 points in five appearances and was one of only three players who averaged at least 20 points and played in five games.

The former DePaul, St. John's and Memphis standout went undrafted last summer. He was on the NBA G League All-Rookie Team after playing for the Salt Lake City Stars and the Mexico City Capitanes last year. This performance should help his stock. It could even lead to him getting an opportunity at some point next season on an NBA roster.

There might not be a rising sophomore I'm buying stock in more than Holland ahead of the 2025-26 season. Holland's athleticism has never been a question. He has an elite motor with the potential to become an impactful two-way player at the NBA level.

The biggest question mark surrounding Holland has been his outside shooting. He shot 23.8% from the 3-point line during his rookie year and looked uncomfortable doing so. However, in Las Vegas, his shot showed significant signs of improvement. He shot 46.7% on 5.0 attempts (in three games) and averaged 21.7 points and 6.0 rebounds. He looks poised for a major leap heading into Year 2.

All-Las Vegas Summer League second team

If you watched college basketball in any capacity during the last five years, the last name Timme might ring a bell for you. The former Gonzaga star was dominant during his three-game stint in Las Vegas. Timme averaged 25.3 points -- the second-most behind Filipowski -- and recorded 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three games.

Timme played last season in the G League for the Stockton Kings and the Long Island Nets. He got some run toward the end of the season with Brooklyn and started in two games. This strong showing could be used as a springboard heading into the season.

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Sure, Flagg struggled in his summer league debut, but in his second (and final game), he put together one of the best performances of the entire event. In total, Flagg averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his short summer-league stint while showcasing his skills as a point guard and an elite defender.

The sky is the limit for Flagg. He should enter next season as the clear-cut favorite to win Rookie of the Year.

Just over a month ago, Mitchell was playing in the NBA Finals. He was an early substitute in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers. The second-year guard out of UCSB headlined an OKC team that went 4-1 and lost to the Hornets in the semifinals in Vegas.

In three games, Mitchell averaged 20 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Liam McNeeley, Charlotte Hornets

It was pretty surprising to see McNeeley fall all the way to pick No. 29 on draft night. The former UConn star was limited due to injury during his freshman campaign and showed in summer league why he's poised to be a key contributor during his rookie year in Charlotte.

McNeeley averaged 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two games. McNeeley also shot 42.9% from the 3-point line on seven attempts. This pick is looking like a steal for the Hornets.

Sheppard was the star of summer league last year among first-year players. The former No. 3 overall pick performed at a high level but was buried on the depth chart in Houston because of a log-jam of guards already on the roster. So, what did the second-year guard do? Play in summer league.

Despite playing only two games, Sheppard made his case on why he's ready for a big jump next year. He averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists before getting shut down for the remainder of the event after two games.