Allen Iverson absent for Big3 game and nobody knows why
The league issued a statement that it had no advance warning about Iverson's absence
Allen Iverson has never been known for being punctual or showing up to scheduled events. That's part of what's endearing about him. Iverson does what he wants and everybody around him just kind of has to deal with it, even when he's the biggest name involved.
The Big3, Ice Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league, released a statement Sunday informing fans that Allen Iverson did not arrive to Week 6 of the Big3, and the league didn't know why he was absent.
Iverson is a coach/captain and not a player, making his absence not a huge deal as far as the actual game, but he's also the most popular name involved. There are people who have bought tickets to Big3 events specifically to see Iverson. When he doesn't show up, and it's unexpected, that's not good for the fledgling league.
-
Report: Gallinari has hand evaluated
Danilo Gallinari, playing for the Italian national team, might have let down his NBA emplo...
-
Monk still thinks he can beat MJ 1-on-1
Malik Monk is still confident he can beat his new boss on the court
-
Kyrie laughs as Steph mocks LeBron
Show us how you really feel, Kyrie
-
Suns, Cavs at impasse on Irving deal
The Suns are reluctant to give up Josh Jackson, their first-round pick from this year's dr...
-
Hayward upset by previous free agency
Hayward can see both sides, but felt that Utah didn't offer him a contract right away
-
Trail Blazers unveil new jerseys
Fans wanted the team's classic look to stay the same
Add a Comment