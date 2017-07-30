Allen Iverson absent for Big3 game and nobody knows why

Allen Iverson has never been known for being punctual or showing up to scheduled events. That's part of what's endearing about him. Iverson does what he wants and everybody around him just kind of has to deal with it, even when he's the biggest name involved.

The Big3, Ice Cube's 3-on-3 basketball league, released a statement Sunday informing fans that Allen Iverson did not arrive to Week 6 of the Big3, and the league didn't know why he was absent.

Iverson is a coach/captain and not a player, making his absence not a huge deal as far as the actual game, but he's also the most popular name involved. There are people who have bought tickets to Big3 events specifically to see Iverson. When he doesn't show up, and it's unexpected, that's not good for the fledgling league.