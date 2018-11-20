Allen Iverson hugs, swaps jerseys with Jimmy Butler, says new 76ers star is 'just beautiful'

Jimmy Butler was already a popular man in Philadelphia before the 76ers' latest win.

NBA Twitter went wild when he finally got his wish this month and left the Minnesota Timberwolves. Eagles players flocked to welcome him to town. Wells Fargo Center started chanting his name even before he owned Charlotte and made himself an early-season hero.

On Monday night, however, Butler got maybe the biggest Sixers endorsement fans could've wanted.

Allen Iverson flew from his North Carolina home to see Butler's home debut with the 76ers against the Utah Jazz on Friday, but the longtime Sixers star went above and beyond with his praise for Philly's new talent this week. Jimmy Buckets wasn't even the team's top performer in a 119-114 win over the Phoenix Suns, but afterward, Iverson made it clear that he's all in on Butler's arrival.

First came a hug between the big names -- a hug so long that people probably wondered whether one of them was crying.

Then came a locker-room jersey swap, with Butler gifting A.I. his City Edition No. 23 and Iverson autographing one of his old black No. 3s. Note that Iverson paid a visit with Philly's other established stars, from Ben Simmons to Joel Embiid, but that only Butler -- a player who's less than a week into his 76ers career -- got the honor of a #JerseySwap for the team's Twitter. Trivial as it may seem, it's obvious confirmation that Butler is a beloved addition when one of the city's basketball icons wastes no time hyping him up.

Butler will be back at it again on Wednesday night when he and the Sixers host Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans in a must-see matchup (7 p.m. ET).

If Iverson's in-person actions weren't enough to tell you he's in love with the fact the Sixers now tout Jimmy Butler as part of their starting five, his comments to The Athletic should do the trick. Speaking with Shams Charania about Philadelphia's embrace of the former Chicago Bulls All-Star, "The Answer" all but painted Butler as "The Answer 2.0."

"We got through so much -- excuse my French -- (expletive) to get to this point," Iverson said. "Been through so much (expletive). We're here. We got a great player in Jimmy ... adding Jimmy was just beautiful for our team. I remember taking us to the Finals, the energy this city had, and I love the energy we got now, man ... We got a chance now."