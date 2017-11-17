An Encyclopedia of Joel Embiid’s Post Moves
An Encyclopedia of Joel Embiid’s Post Moves
Encyclopedia Embiidica
Joel Embiid is fresh off of the best game of his career. On his way to 46 points (on 20 shots), JoJo pulled a plethora is moves out of his post-up arsenal. While he has a solid mid-range game and can hit the three, Embiid is feasting in the post this season. He leads the league in points off of post-ups, and is just bullying everyone who gets in his way. That includes Andrew Bogut, Julius Randle, Willie Cauley-Stein, DeAndre Jordan, and that other guy.
So when Embiid reaches into his bag of tricks in the paint, low, and high-post, he’s pulling out new, old, and copied moves that can be damn near unstoppable. Here, categorized and named, are some of them (most from this year, too many to actually categorize):
The 69%
The Banker
The Bench Party
The Big Boy
The Bulldozer
The Celebration Rack
The Constant Headache
The Coup de Grace
The Croatian Cleanup
The Excuse Me
The Fever Dream Shake (h/t to Matt Moore)
The Good Tipper
The Hesi Stepback JoJo
The Is He Human, or Is He Dancer?
The Just Shoot It
The No Known Drink or Dunk
The Now You See Me
The Now You Don’t
The Rise Up with Fists
The Shot Stick
The Spectating Willie
The Spin ‘n’ Spin
The Squeeze
The Swimfoul
The Take Away
The “Too Much Man”
The Two-Timer
The Yaoundé Step
