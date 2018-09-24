Andre Drummond says new Pistons coach Dwane Casey has given him the 'green light' to launch 3-pointers

Earlier in the offseason, Andre Drummond was spotted working on his 3-point shot during Team USA's minicamp in Las Vegas. It didn't seem like much of a big deal -- players are always trying to improve their games -- until Drummond later said that he was actually planning to shoot 3-pointers in games.

"If I'm taking those shots, (it's because) I'm working on it for the upcoming season," Drummond told The Score. "Those are shots that I'm gonna be taking."

And it turns out he still plans to do that and has the approval of new Pistons coach Dwane Casey. Via ESPN:

"It's not something I'm going to just start jacking up randomly," Drummond said Monday. "They're going to be opportunity 3s. [Casey] has given me the green light to shoot it, and if somebody backs up off me, I'm gonna shoot it."

Casey confirmed he's on board.

"He understands and knows that he has the opportunity if he's open to take them," Casey said.

For his career, Drummond is 5-of-30 from behind the 3-point line, including 0-for-11 last season. So even if he's earned the green light from Casey, he's certainly going to have to prove he can hit it in games before teams are going to even think about contesting those looks.

Now, Drummond did manage to raise his free-throw percentage by over 20 points last season, so he's shown the ability to improve his form. But if he can do the same on 3-pointers, that would truly be impressive.