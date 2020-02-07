Andre Drummond trade: Pistons' Stefanski addresses market value of All-Star center following deadline

Andre Drummond is a two-time All-Star with outrageous box-score stats: 17.8 points, a league-leading 15.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He is 26 years old and has no serious injury history. On Thursday, just before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second-round pick and the expiring contracts of John Henson and Brandon Knight.

The Pistons did not get a first-round pick. They did not get multiple seconds. They did not get a young player with upside. They did not get a veteran on a team-friendly contract that could be sent elsewhere in exchange for a pick or a young player. They traded Drummond, the guy they re-signed on a five-year, $130 million deal in 2016, for the certainty of knowing they would not have to pay him $28.8 million should he pick up his option on the final year of that deal. (And, sure, that second-round pick.)

Leading up to the deadline, it was clear that Drummond's salary next season would make him difficult to trade. It was still a bit of a shock, though, to see Detroit do a salary dump like this. On Friday, Ed Stefanski, Detroit's top front-office executive, explained it, via The Athletic's James Edwards III: "With the trade value, it is what it is. It's what the marketplace will bear."

Stefanski went on to talk about the declining value of centers around the NBA and how the Pistons' cap space can help them rebuild, via the Detroit Free Press' Vince Ellis:

"It's just an evolution," Stefanski told the media Friday morning. "What I'm seeing now is my good friend in Houston, Mike D'Antoni, playing without a center. Is he revolutionary? He's a hell of an offensive mind, now let's see how that all works out. I don't know if it's going to work out or not, but we're a copycat league and right now, the center position is not as valuable as it once was. "I'm not saying that's about 'Dre, but that's just the reality of what's happening right now." ... "We are looking to rebuild," Stefanski said. "What the future holds, it's going to be interesting. We haven't had the luxury the last two seasons of having any real cap flexibility. Now we have that. How do we use it? How do we use it wisely? Do you use it on players? Do you use it on (trades to get assets)? "It's great to have it. Now, let's use it wisely and make the right choices."

Stefanski is not wrong about the league changing. The Golden State Warriors built a dynasty with a brigade of low-cost big men, and the Boston Celtics are similarly investing their financial resources at every position except center. The Rockets, as he referenced, have taken this to an extreme by swapping a good starting center for a 3-and-D guy in an effort to surround their stars with as much shooting as possible at the expense of vertical spacing. To a degree, Drummond's uninspiring trade value is a reflection of forces beyond his or Detroit's control.

If Nikola Jokic or Karl-Anthony Towns were made available, though, there would be a bidding war. Drummond is not in the same class as those guys skill-wise and he's not a dominant defensive presence like Rudy Gobert or Joel Embiid, either. Drummond has made strides as a high-post facilitator, but no team wants to run its whole offense through him, and without the ability to score outside of the paint he can be a tricky player to integrate. There is a debate, too, about the true value of his eye-popping rebounding numbers, given that the Pistons have more often than not been better at protecting the defensive glass with him on the bench. (This has not been the case this season.)

Hardly anybody was looking for a center on the trade market. Of the teams that were, Drummond was only an option if they could match his enormous salary and were prepared to either pay that enormous salary next season or potentially lose him in free agency. If I must criticize Detroit for the way this ended, I can only do so in the context of its missed opportunities. The Pistons could have triggered a rebuild at any point in the past few years, and they kept choosing not to. Dating back to the Stan Van Gundy era, owner Tom Gores has been hell-bent on avoiding bottoming out, even if it meant being mired in mediocrity. Detroit is finally doing the right thing, and the cap space will indeed help, whether it is used to sign players or to acquire picks by trading for bad contracts. But they could have done this much earlier. If they had, Drummond would have brought back much more.