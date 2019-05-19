Andre Iguodala injury update: Warriors forward dealing with calf tightness, to get MRI Sunday

The Golden State Warriors secured a huge win on Saturday night, coming back from an 18-point deficit to beat the Trail Blazers, 110-99, to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. The win pretty much wraps up the series for the Warriors, as no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

However, it wasn't all good news for the Warriors. Veteran forward Andre Iguodala left the game in the third quarter with a lower leg issue that the team has now confirmed as calf tightness. He's expected to get an MRI on Sunday.

Kerr says Andre Iguodala has a “lower leg” issue; will have an MRI tomorrow. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 19, 2019

Official injury Warriors have for Andre Iguodala is left calf tightness — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 19, 2019

There was a moment in the first quarter where Iguodala left the court to go to the locker room for a brief time, but he returned soon and re-entered the game, so most didn't think anything of it at the time. Especially considering he flipped off the camera on the way back there, which is what everyone was focused on.

Now, however, it seems likely that his trip to the locker room was related to this calf issue. He only played 18 minutes in the game, just four of which came in the second half.

While calf tightness isn't the most serious sounding ailment of all time, the Warriors must have some level of concern in order to have him get an MRI. They'll have to hope that it's nothing serious, because while they can get through the rest of this series without him, they'll need Iguodala in a big way in the Finals.